1 'Justin' Time!

Country hitmaker Justin Moore ("Lettin' the Night Roll") will bring his "You, Me & Whiskey" tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. To which we say, let's drink to that!

2 Rasslin' (super) close to the mat!

OK, there is no politically correct way to describe midget wrestling. Describing themselves as "the Biggest Little Show in the USA!," Micro Mania Midget Wrestling Tour is coming to Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Thursday.

3 Ax man's blues!

Blues guitarist Hector Anchondo, winner of the prestigious Cigar Box Guitar award, is bringing his killer band for an electric show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Trivia: Brioux City style!

Wanna test your trivial knowledge while chuggin' a Brioux City craft beer? Kelly Quinn and his crew at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St. will be challenging everybody's memory of '80s, '90s and '00s music trivia, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

5 Big 'Mac'!

Veteran Siouxland music man "Mac" McDonald will perform an eclectic selection of favorites at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Admission is free and a reception will follow.

6 Eyes turning to Punxsutawney!

Don't know about you but we're sick of winter. Please keep your fingers crossed that Punxsutawney Phil doesn't see his shadow on Thursday.