Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'The Four Seasons, Part Deux!'

Even if you don't know Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" by name, you'll probably heard it a billion times in stuff like "The Secret Life of Pets." Hear it for the billion and first time when the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra presents "Immersive Vivaldi" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 In with Quinn!

We swear that "high energy" is a very good thing. Especially when it's coming from Philly-based guitarist Dirk Quinn, who will bring jazz, rock and, yeah, funk to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

3 Bandits are back!

Indoor professional football's Sioux City Bandits are back with a vengeance. In fact, their 7:10 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center season opener will be against one of the most inappropriately named teams around. C'mon, the Topeka Tropics? We've been to Topeka, it ain't tropical!

4 Best of puck!

Perhaps more in tune with the season are the Sioux City Musketeers. The Muskies will be battling the Des Moines Buccaneers at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center 401 Gordon Drive.

5 All singing, all dancing, all 'Rocky'!?!'

Did you know there were musical versions of "Rocky," "First Wives Club" and "The Bridges of Madison County?" Entertainer Joey Volquartsen did and she'll be singing selections from Broadway oddities at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Something fishy?

The Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., will be going "Under the Sea" with a production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid," beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Check scctheatre.org for the time of other performances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.