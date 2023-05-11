1 These Hot Wheels aren't toys!

Remember all of those Hot Wheels toys your dad stepped on when you were a kid? Well, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark and Boneshaker are now larger-than-life Monster trucks and you can see them vroom-vroom at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Be sure to tell dad he can go barefoot once again.

2 'Cold as Ice?' Plenty toasty at Battery Park!

The legendary rock group Foreigner will be rocking Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., at 7 p.m. Saturday. Joining them will be hard rockers Night Ranger.

3 Singing the blues

Cincinnati-born Erin Coburn has an ax to grind and, yes, we mean her guitar. See this up-and-coming blues musician at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 All for Paul!

Back in the day, Sioux City-based artist Paul Chelstad rubbed shoulders with such luminaries as fashion diva Patricia Fields and acclaimed muralist Jean-Michel Basquiat. See Chelstad's newest art collection, "Variety," from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St. As an extra bonus, the local band Dames Rocket will provide entertainment, beginning at 7 p.m.

5 Cheers to 'Chopper!'

Iowa Rock ' Roll Music Association Hall of Famer Bill "Chopper" Pelchat will play a set of rock favorites during a special 2 p.m. Sunday concert at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 'Crush'in' it!

Jefferson Beer Supply's Anthony Roark and Nicki Werner will be hosting their first CRUSH Beer and Music Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 202 Main St. Jefferson, S.D. What's on tap? Beer from five different local craft breweries. Who's on stage? Five different bands.