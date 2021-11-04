Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Bell-bottom bonanza!

For those readers born after 1980, pet rocks were one of those crap gifts that your grandma gave to show she was "hep." On the other hand, the cover band PetRock (all 70s music but no disco) aren't crap. Indeed, they'll be at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

2 Native sons!

Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra trumpeter (and Sioux City native) Ryan Kisor will be joined by avant-garde guitarist (and Sioux City native) Scott Hesse for an 8 p.m. Wednesday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

3 Head cases!

Here's an existential question: Can you see the rock band Head East even if you live in Western Iowa? Obviously, you can, since the legendary rockers will be at Hard Rock Hotel's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 Slime time!

Yeah, we know Halloween was last week for all of you wannabe ghostbusters. But take it from Slimer. It is always the right time to be slimed. Join the ectoplasmic eggheads at the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., as they examine fluffy, foam and, even, magnetic slime.

5 Gimlets galore!

With the holiday season and the specter of visiting relatives coming quickly, we say it is now time to get plastered. Thankfully, beverage guru Jzar Templin and Chef Mike Gasaway will have plenty of holiday cocktail tips from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, via the Institute for Lifelong Learning's Zoom. Call 712-274-8733, ext. 1864 for details.

6 Gobblers galore!

Immortalize your kid's hand in clay at the Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave. Ashley Prince and her team of crafty artisans will be heating up the clay ovens for some clay turkey handprints from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

