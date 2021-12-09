Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 A VERY BOLIN CHRISTMAS!

It's been 45 year since the death of rock icon Tommy Bolin. But the Sioux City native's music remains as vital as ever, thanks to his younger brother Johnnie and their close-knit group of friends. See Johnnie Bolin and an all-star Tommy Bolin Tribute Band -- John Bartle, Ryan Baker, Bobby Berge, Jesse Christen, Dean Christopher, Billy Engel, Sam Irish Jr., Dave Napier and Bobby Bolin -- at 8 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 YIPPEE-KI-YAY FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

One doesn't think of "Die Hard" as a quintessential Christmas movie, but, c'mon, you'd rather see Bruce Willis kick butt than watch that spooky-looking Culkin kid, right? Experience "A Very Die-Hard Christmas," live on stage at the Little Red Hen Playhouse, 316 Main St. Wakefield, Neb., at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

3 MUSIC FOR A BLUE(GRASS) MOOD!

Kansas City's very own Whiskey Mash Band will bring its distinctively genre-busting brand of bluegrass to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 FRESHLY SQUEEZED ROCKERS!

Does this season leave you in a sour mood? You're in luck because the group Lemon Fresh Day will be playing at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Our advice: spit out the pits!

5 HEAR A STORY, BURN SOME SUGAR!

OK, your friends at the Weekender aren't really cold weather people. However, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, will have a special Winter Fun Day, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants can go on a nature hike, create a craft, learn how to use a slingshot, hear a story, and roast some marshmallow on an open fire. Seems like a lot of work in order to chow down on burnt sugar. Just sayin.'

6 HELP A FURRY FRIEND!

Wise I Brewing, 15 Second St. NE, Le Mars, will be hosting an Ales 4 Tails Fundraiser for Noah's Hope Animal Rescue from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Eat pizza and drink some Wise I brew for a very good cause. Also, the fundraiser has a "pajama party" theme and you're supposed to dress in your favorite PJs and stuff. Hmm, too much work. Eh, grab a pizza slice, grab a stein and you'll be fine.

