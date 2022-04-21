Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 MUCHO MULLETS!
Any band can put on a concert, but "Hairball" puts on an event! According to Hairball. See these mullet-maned headbangers provide audio homage to such arena rockers as Van Halen, KISS and Motley Crue at 8 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Did the '80s never end? The decade did, the music lingers on.
2 AN ABBA-LUTION!
Speaking of classic tunes getting a revival, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will salute the music of Swedish supergroup ABBA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. The six-person Rajaton will be performing original arrangements of seminal songs like "Dancing Queen," "Winner Takes All" and, of course, "Mamma Mia."
3 WINDY & HAMMY!
Haven't you wished there was a band that played everything from Katy Perry, The Killers and Coolio? Well, that's what The Pork Tornadoes does. They'll be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Do they wear pig costumes? No ... but that would be awesome!
4 MAKING BANK(EY)
The Kansas City-based Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders are known for their high energy concerts. They'll bring a mix of original material and covers to a 9 p.m. Saturday show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
5 TOO SLIM, TOO COOL!
Hailing from somewhere in the "Great Northwest," Too Slim and the Taildraggers will hit the stage at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.
6 FOLK DANCING, JALISCO STYLE
The Siouxland dance troupe "Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Jalisco" will perform traditional Aztec dances during at a 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.