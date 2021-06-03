Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1. Drag queens and more!
The SUX Pride festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Convention Center with fun and food for all ages. The All Star Show, with national title-holders and more than 30 state title holders, takes over at 9 p.m. Events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. are free to all ages, while events from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. are for the 21-and-older crowd, with an $10 admission fee.
2. Fore!
A four-person golf scramble begins with a shotgun start 10 a.m. Saturday at the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City. Prices are $60 per person and $240 per team, which includes 18 holes, a golf cart and meal. The event is a fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department. Call the fire department at 402-987-3326 to sign up. Proceeds go toward the purchase of fire and rescue equipment.
3. Noah Towns & The Other Brothers!
Have you been missing live music? Sioux City's Noah Towns & The Other Brothers will take the stage at the Marquee Friday night. The performance begins at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.
4. Catfish Keith!
He's appeared with legends John Lee Hooker and Ray Charles, and now he's coming to downtown Sioux City. Blues singer and songwriter Catfish Keith will appear at Vangarde Arts Friday night at 8 p.m.
5. A "Sunny" swap meet?
You never know what you might find! Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings is hosting its first "Sunny Sunday" swap meet of the season from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The swap meets will be held every Sunday, except July 4, through Aug. 29.
6. Wiggly Worms!?!
Attention, preschoolers: Get a parent, grandparent or other guardian to take you to Sioux City's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday for story time about Wiggly Worms. The story will be read at the Nature Center's outdoor amphitheater and will be followed by a short hike to the Nature Playscape. There is a limit of 20 people, and attendees must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.