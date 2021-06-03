Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1. Drag queens and more!

The SUX Pride festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Convention Center with fun and food for all ages. The All Star Show, with national title-holders and more than 30 state title holders, takes over at 9 p.m. Events from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. are free to all ages, while events from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. are for the 21-and-older crowd, with an $10 admission fee.

2. Fore!

A four-person golf scramble begins with a shotgun start 10 a.m. Saturday at the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City. Prices are $60 per person and $240 per team, which includes 18 holes, a golf cart and meal. The event is a fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department. Call the fire department at 402-987-3326 to sign up. Proceeds go toward the purchase of fire and rescue equipment.

3. Noah Towns & The Other Brothers!

Have you been missing live music? Sioux City's Noah Towns & The Other Brothers will take the stage at the Marquee Friday night. The performance begins at 9 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

4. Catfish Keith!