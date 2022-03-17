Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Hoop dreams!

See some of the best college athletes in America play at the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship, Thursday through Tuesday, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Many will compete but only one team will earn the bragging rights of best in the nation. Will that be your team?

2 Shamrock & Roll!

Will too much green beer and green sauerkraut have you seeing green? Hopefully not, since the 14th annual downtown Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade will be starting on the intersection of Fourth & Iowa St., at 6 p.m. Thursday. Be sure to say hi to the hard-to-miss Mac Dolan, who is a surprisingly tall leprechaun.

3 Maximum Mojo!

Texas-based hard rockers Blacktop Mojo will be off of the blacktop, and inside of The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., for a 7 p.m. Friday show, which also features Stitch Nine and Locomotive Gun. We're glad the guys are off the asphalt, because that must make for bad acoustics.

4 Mississippi soul, Chicago attitude!

Pierre Lacocque may sound like a character straight out of a John Ridley novel but the harmonica master is as real as they come. The leader of Mississippi Heat, the world-class Chicago blues band, will be at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

5 Piano x Two!

Some duels are performed with pistols while others involve swords. Our favorite involves competing pianos! Dueling Pianos will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Thursday.

6 Chopped: Lewis & Clark style!

Have you ever wanted to bake as if you're part of the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery expedition? Kids will get a crash course of "Cooking on the Range," at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Educator Sara Olson will be hosting this event, which will be limited to the first 15 participants. Call 712-224-5242 for details or reservations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.