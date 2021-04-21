Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Merry Kris-mas!

It is always like a holiday when the rockin' Kris Lager Band comes back to Sioux City. The Lincoln, Neb.-based band will be playing an outside show at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., so dress accordingly.

2 Mad about Brad!

Born on a farm in Manning, Iowa, the now-Nashville-based Brad Morgan is known for his easygoing brand of country music. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

3 Auto-fixations!

Wanna pimp yo' ride or do you just wanna see some rad wheels? The Time to Shine Car Show will be boasting plenty of vroom-vroom for speed demons. Let's joy ride our way to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at noon Saturday, daddy-o!

4 Drink beans, buy art!

Jessica Hammond (AKA "Brutal Doodles") will among the artists involved with a Local Art Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St. Is it wise to purchase art when you're hopped up on caffeine? Eh, the signature on our check might be shaky, but we always support the art community.

5 Cowboys (and Cowgirls!)