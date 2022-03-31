Sux 6:The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Artful acquisitions!

Want to bring more art into your lives? Check out ARTcetera, the Sioux City Art Center's triennial auction, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 225 Nebraska St.

2 'Current' affair!

You can't call your band Rock 'n Roll Damnation unless you're willing to go 'Hells Bells" when it comes to the music of AC/DC. Will anyone be doing in the duck walk in schoolboy-inspired clothing, ala Angus Young? See this AC/DC cover band at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., and report back to us.

3 Personal 'Tranyr'

A Valley, Neb.-based Tranyr Band is best known for such songs as "Saddle on a Chevy" and "Not Enough Beer." Huh, how did you know they were a country act? They'll be in concert at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

4 Getting yukky!

What better way to spend April Foods Day than to see a stand-up show? Comics Austin Anderson and Richard Reese will be ready to make you laugh, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

5 Bary-what?!?

Don't sweat it, we had never heard of a baryton before either. Apparently, it is a bass instrument that can either be plucked or bowed to play. Another thing that we know: Sioux City Chamber Music will host a performance by the Valencia Baryon Project at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

6 Kid's Night Out!

Wanna drop off the kids for a pizza party? What if there was a movie and hydro-dripping of Easter eggs involved? Ashley Prince, of Pickled Palette, will give mom and dad the night off with an artistic kid's night out event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 4014 Morningside Ave.

