Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Ooh, la, la, Paris!

What could better than being young and in love in the 1920's Paris? Well, things improve if Anastasia wasn't be followed by Soviet agents. "Anastasia,' the production of the "Broadway at the Orpheum" series will come to the Orpheum Theatre 528 Pierce St. at 7 p.m. Sunday.

2 'Cover'-ups!

A good cover band is nothing to sneeze at. The Pork Tornadoes and Sioux City's own Above the Covers are two bands that know how to deliver the goods. Both professing to be "ultimate party bands,' they will be on playing a 9 p.m. Saturday show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 The 'Shadows' Know!

Veteran rocker Bob Merchant has been a fixture in the Midwest music scene since his days as the frontman for the Sha-Dels Merchants back in the early 1960s. He and his current band The Shadows will perform an 8 p.m. Friday concert at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Lewis & Clark, the Bilingual version

People of all ages are invited to attend a special Spanish language tour of the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Larsen Park Roadway facility.

5 Beer-bottled Rembrandts?

Indulge your artistic eye while sipping on some craft beer. That's right, Pickled Palette's Ashley Prince is partnering up with Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. for a Beer N' Brew event at 6 p.m. Thursday.

6 Pumpkin Autopsy!

You don't have to be a part of a CSI unit to notice there's been a rash of Jack O-Lantern dismemberments going on around town. Become a kid member of the Spooky S.T.E.M crew at 4 p.m. Monday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.