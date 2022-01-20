Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 So hot, it 'Burns'!

Sioux City-based "outlaw and Americana" multi-instrumentalist Briar Burns will play a free show 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. If you go, ask Briar what "outlaw" sounds like? It seems edgy.

2 Lone Star, Big Sounds!

Singer Casey Donahew is best know for such songs as "Whiskey Baby," "Double Wide Dream" and "Lovin' Out of Control." Wow, how did you know Casey was a country singer? He'll be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.

3 Know-it, Poet!

Blackout poetry is the art of crossing out words that already exist in order to give them a new meaning. And nope, we have no idea what that means but they'll be doing it at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., at 5 p.m. Thursday.

4 Pizza & Painting!

Pickled Palette's Ashley Prince will be hosting a "Kid's Night Out" event at 6 p.m. Friday at 4014 Morningside Ave. Young'uns can make artistic plaques. Cool. Pizza will also be serve. Huh, even better!

5 Choo-choo!

Old railroad and cowboy songs will be sung by veteran musician Bob Bovee during a "For Old Sakes'" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Calling all treasure hunters!

Looking to uncover lost treasures ... if you're lucky? OK, we've never had much luck with geocaching but they're doing it at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

