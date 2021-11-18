Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Lord & 'Tyler?'

According to his Facebook page, country singer Tyler Anthony is "hell-raisin,' beer-drinkin' and God-fearin.' Apparently, he is also frightened of the letter G. Perhaps, Tyler will address this issue during his 10 p.m. Saturday performance at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

2 Moment of silence

Have you ever written duck tape when you meant duct tape? Be that as it may, magical mime -- and duct tape aficionado -- Tape Face will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Fun with Roman Numerals

OK, some bands are a bit too clever with their names. When we heard IV Play was doing a 9:15 p.m. Saturday show at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., we were thinking of IV drips. In reality, this Mankato, Minn.-based band's name is a pun on "foreplay." Huh, totally went over our heads.

4 Social 'Hermits'

Herman's Hermits has had such hits as "I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am" and, um, many more, we think. Fun fact about Herman's Hermits' Peter Noone: his English accent isn't as thick as you think. Check it out yourself when the band plays at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

5 Beer & brunch!

Admit it, orange juice is so overrated! The perfect liquid accompaniment to a Sunday brunch is barrel-aged beer. At least, that's what Jackson St. Brewing's Dave Winslow thinks. Join him from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday for Roberto's breakfast pizza, Jitters doughnuts and a brewski at 607 Fifth St. Yum?

6 Gobble-gobble!

If you see a turkey at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, please do not look at him with hungry eyes. That's our advice for people wanting to attend naturalist Theresa Kruid's special pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Trek, taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4500 Sioux River Road.

