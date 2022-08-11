Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Half Baked?' Sounds about right!

Over the years, "Saturday Night Live" has introduced us to such beloved characters as the Church Lady, Emily Litella and, um, Goat Boy? OK, nobody loved Goat Boy. But his portrayer Jim Breuer will bring his standup art to Sloan, Iowa's WinnaVegas Casino Resort. Will Breuer regale audiences with behind-the-scenes stories about his supporting role in "Half Baked"? Keep your fingers crossed.

2 Rapper with pedigree!

Rapper William Harness (known professionally as "Struggle Jennings") is the grandson of the legendary rock guitarist Duane Eddy and the step-grandson of country's Waylon Jennings. Another thing you should know about him? Struggle Jennings is part of a 6 p.m. Friday show at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Where's 'Ol' Blue Eyes?'

We've checked, there are no members of Frank Sinatra's family in Rock Sinatra. However, the Omaha-based cover band does bring an admiring fan base. We'd like them to sing "My Way" during their 9 p.m. Saturday set at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., but we won't be holding our breath.

4 Guitar man!

Acclaimed guitarist Eric Beringer will perform an all-acoustic set at 6 p.m. Saturday on 4 Brothers Grill & Bar's outdoor patio, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Pick up a Twister Sister Sandwich and stick around for the show.

5 Celebrating a fallen explorer!

A reenactment of Sgt. Charles Floyd's burial will highlight an entire weekend dedicated to the person to perish during Lewis & Clark's Corps of Discovery. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be the site, Friday through Sunday. Find more info at siouxcitylcic.com.

6 'Turn'-ing point!

Known for their soaring harmony, the musical trio Turn Turn Turn will play a free concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the front lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.