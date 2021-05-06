Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Piano Man

When we were kids, we mastered at least four of the 88 keys on a piano. We bet Pianopalooza's Tony Bohnenkamp has us beat. He'll be taking musical requests, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 Yo Rocky!

Let's set the record straight: guitarist Rocky Athas has recorded with Joe Walsh and John Mayall. However, he never entered the ring with Apollo Creed. Um, we apologize for getting our Rockys confused. Having said that, Rocky the musician will be at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

3 Eat, drink, gawk!

Charcuterie is a fancy word for a meat and cheese plate. Know what goes well with charcuterie? A glass of wine as well as musician Mike Langley playing in the background. That's taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. as part of its "Pure Imagination" fundraiser.

4 No place like gnome!

There is nothing more terrifying than discovering a gnome in your garden. Learn how to make a clay version of this pint-sized menace by taking a class at Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave. at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sorry, folks, they creep us out!