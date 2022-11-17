Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Hard-knock lifers!

Can we finally admit it. Nobody liked the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip plus the musical version was annoying! Hearing “Tomorrow” in Act One was bad enough, but it’s repeated twice in Act Two! Oy! By the way, “Annie” – a part of the Broadway at the Orpheum series – will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum, 528 Pierce St.

2 All-stater!

Here’s a trick question: where is singer Kali Indiana from? If you said Nebraska, you’d be correct. Where will this country music star be at 9 p.m. Saturday? At Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., in case you’re wondering.

3 Funk from Philly!

No, we’re not casting aspersions with that headline. It simply means the Dirk Quinn Band will brings its brand of Philadelphia funk to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

4 A Christmas Karol!

Karol, a disillusioned social worker, encounters a homeless man sitting on a park bench. Could he be Kris Kringle? That’s the premise behind “Another Night Before Christmas,” a musical running now through Dec. 11 at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

5 Be extra ‘crank’-y!

The Plymouth County Cyclists will hosts its first-ever Cranksgiving at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bike Central, 200 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars. Think of it as being part scavenger hunt and part bike ride for food and toiletries going to the Christian Needs Center.

6 Spend time with Pickle Rick!

Jackson Street Brewing, 607 Fifth St., will host Trivia Night with Pickle Rick at 7 p.m. Thursday. Why are we mentioning that? Because we like typing Pickle Rick, that’s why.