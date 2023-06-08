1 Are you Blue(y)?

Bluey is a 6-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who talks, has adventures on TV and kids love him. Did we have to google that info? Yes, we did. However, “Bluey’s Big Play” – a brand new stage adaptation – is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

2 Artistic expressions

Le Mars-based artist Jessi Lynch challenged herself to create one painting (from start to finish) every day for an entire month. See what she came up with during a very special art show opening at 6 p.m. Thursday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

3 Crooning Casey

Hartington, Neb. singer Casey Rossiter is a man who is not a slave to any musical genre. See this eclectic performer in person from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 4 Brothers Grill + Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd.

4 A Pollock in chalk!

Some artists work in acrylic, oils, clay, you name it. We prefer our art to be in chalk, so a goof rain could wash away our mistakes. Apparently, Nicki Werner and Anthony Roark of Jefferson Beer Supply, agree. They will be hosting a chalk painting party to cover their 202 Main St. Jefferson. S.D. patio at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson Beer Supply open for business Jefferson, S.D. native Anthony Roark met his partner Nicki Werner when the two were attending Drake University, in Des Moines. An experienced …

5 Music by the river

Veteran singer Amy Ellsworth has opened for everybody from Bret Michaels to Foreigner to Joan Jett. She hear sing some of her favorite songs at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

amy ellsworth Amy Ellsworth of Brandon, S.D. sings in a file photo.

6 S’mores in summertime

A campfire may not seem very inviting when it’s hot out. But the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, promises to have plenty of S’mores during an evening campfire program at 7 p.m. Friday.