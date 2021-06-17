 Skip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things To Do In Siouxland
1 Smells Like a Spelling Error!

We imagine it's hard to name tribute bands. This is the only explanation we have for Nivrana, which is a Nirvana tribute band, that is playing The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Friday.

2 Twice As Brice!

Two things that we know about country star Lee Brice: He sings "Love Like Crazy" and is one of the partners in the manufacture of American Born Whiskey. Wait, there's a third thing that we know about Lee Brice. He'll be at The Orpheum, 528 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Chad Ain't No Fad!

Chad Bruneau & Friends have been doing classic covers of country songs for a very long time. Will they be doing some Merle Haggard or Hank Williams Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St.? Eh, probably, and you'll love them for it!

4 Eat, listen, repeat!

Musician Bruce Veneziani will be playing an all-acoustic set as part of 4 Brothers Grill & Bar's Summer Patio Series at 6 p.m. Friday at 3322 Singing Hills Drive. So, tap your toes while you're dining on some prime rib. OK, now we're hungry!

5 Gotta Have Faith!

Retired journalist (and former Weekender scribe) Joanne Fox will be discussing the role religion plays in the media in "Evangelizing the Faith Through the Airwaves," at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Feast of fests!

Siouxland will be full of fests this weekend! Check out the Weekender to get the details on Rib Fest and the Siouxland Asian Festival. If that isn't enough, Le Mars' Ice Cream Days is also running through Saturday.

  

