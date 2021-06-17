Sux 6: The Best Things To Do In Siouxland

1 Smells Like a Spelling Error!

We imagine it's hard to name tribute bands. This is the only explanation we have for Nivrana, which is a Nirvana tribute band, that is playing The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Friday.

2 Twice As Brice!

Two things that we know about country star Lee Brice: He sings "Love Like Crazy" and is one of the partners in the manufacture of American Born Whiskey. Wait, there's a third thing that we know about Lee Brice. He'll be at The Orpheum, 528 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Chad Ain't No Fad!

Chad Bruneau & Friends have been doing classic covers of country songs for a very long time. Will they be doing some Merle Haggard or Hank Williams Jr. at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St.? Eh, probably, and you'll love them for it!

4 Eat, listen, repeat!

Musician Bruce Veneziani will be playing an all-acoustic set as part of 4 Brothers Grill & Bar's Summer Patio Series at 6 p.m. Friday at 3322 Singing Hills Drive. So, tap your toes while you're dining on some prime rib. OK, now we're hungry!

5 Gotta Have Faith!