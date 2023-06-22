1 Soo-weet success!

Sauce will be a-splashin’ and lips will be a-smackin’ when RibFest 2023 returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Battery Park, 111 Third St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. A fundraiser for Camp High Hopes, this is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event.

2 Life’s a drag!

Haus of Heaux (yeah, we know, sound it out) will be presenting its third annual Marquee Pride Fest All-Star Drag Show from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Will RuPaul be feeling the heat from the Haus of Heaux? You better believe it.

3 Ow, it Burns!

Veteran musician Briar Burns has been a part of the Sioux City music scene for more than a decade. See this rising country artist in concert at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

4 Marauders coming to a museum near you!

Matt Cox & The Marauders play everything from rock, country to Tex-Mex. Wait, what else are they playing? Oh, that’s right. They’ll be playing at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., beginning at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Downtown Live concert series.

5 Samford & son?

Alright, we really don’t know if country singer Logan Samford has a son or not. We were just in the mood to do a Sanford & Son pun. Logan will be at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday. Will Bubba, Aunt Esther or “The Dummy” be joining him. OK, that’s enough of Sanford jokes.

6 Missing ‘Lynx’?

How many Norwegian-Swedish folk music duos do we know? Exactly one. They are Vidar Skrede and Patrik Ahlberg, who collectively are called Lynx Lynx. They’ll be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.