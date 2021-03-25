Sux 6: the Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Bandits with balls!

Are you ready for some football ... of the Champions Indoor Football league variety? With the Sioux City Bandits battling the Sioux Empire Crusaders, you know there will be plenty o' pigskin to be thrown. Check 'em out at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Double yukkers at the Orpheum!

What can be better than a stand-up comic at The Orpheum? How 'bout two stand-up comics. Specifically, the sassy Tammy Pescatelli and the awesome Orlando Leyba will be slaying their audience at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at 528 Pierce St. Also, we heard their routines will be amusing.

3 Fashionably loud!

From Elvis to Bowie to Prince, there has long been a symbiotic relationship between rock music and fashion. Indulge in your inner Anna Wintour when designer Rollan Flyy hosts a show featuring Killa McClain, Polobandz and Siouxland's Choice-winning Fetty Fred at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

4 (Re)Pete Engagement!