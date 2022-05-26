Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Order up!

Featuring songs by pop singer Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" the Tony Award-nominated musical will be the next Broadway at the Orpheum production. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 Out on the 'Towns'

Known for playing good ol' rock and roll, Noah Towns & the Other Brothers are in concert at 8 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Itchy & scratchy

In case you were wondering, entomophobia is what people who are fearful of insects have. We advice that entomophobia sufferers should steer clear of LaunchPAD Children's Museum for the next few days. The 623 Pearl St. facility will be making bugs out of Play-Doh all day Thursday and Friday.

4 A 'Revolutionary' idea

Wayne State College professor Don Hickey will present "The Legacy of the American Revolution" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

5 Do you O.T.T.E.R.?

O.T.T.E.R. is an acronym for "Our Time to Enjoy Reading." Starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, O.T.T.E.R. enthusiasts will be paddling their way to the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., during a special reading time.

6 Design time

Have you ever heard of North Carolina Lilly, Princess Plume or Six Point Star? Uh-huh, neither have we. They are actually some of the quilt displays, currently at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The exhibit will be around until July 31.

