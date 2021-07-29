Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Motor City meets Sioux City!

A product of Detroit, soul singer Laura Rain was inspired by other Motor City musicians like Aretha, Stevie and Marvin Gaye. See Rain and her group The Caesars at 6 p.m. Friday on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., as part of the Downtown Live on Fridays Series.

2 Loud guitars? No problem!

Roots rocker Shannon Curfman titled her 1999 CD "Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions." Since then, the sassy Curfman has worked with everyone from John Fogerty, John Mayall and John Bonamassa. Curfman will be live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Pork Chop in a Glove? Yes, please!

Yes, we know Le Mars, Iowa's Plymouth County Fair (500 Fourth Ave. N.E.) boasts fun animal exhibitions, tractor pulls and, even, pro wrestling. But why do we really go? The food, which includes fried Snickers, funnel cakes and the ever-popular Pork Chop in a Glove! Get one at the fair that continues through Sunday.

4 Fiddle-di-di!