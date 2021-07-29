Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Motor City meets Sioux City!
A product of Detroit, soul singer Laura Rain was inspired by other Motor City musicians like Aretha, Stevie and Marvin Gaye. See Rain and her group The Caesars at 6 p.m. Friday on the lawn of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., as part of the Downtown Live on Fridays Series.
2 Loud guitars? No problem!
Roots rocker Shannon Curfman titled her 1999 CD "Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions." Since then, the sassy Curfman has worked with everyone from John Fogerty, John Mayall and John Bonamassa. Curfman will be live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.
3 Pork Chop in a Glove? Yes, please!
Yes, we know Le Mars, Iowa's Plymouth County Fair (500 Fourth Ave. N.E.) boasts fun animal exhibitions, tractor pulls and, even, pro wrestling. But why do we really go? The food, which includes fried Snickers, funnel cakes and the ever-popular Pork Chop in a Glove! Get one at the fair that continues through Sunday.
4 Fiddle-di-di!
A Minnesota-based trio of old time fiddle players, Hampden Rounders will offer a concert that combines frivolity with folk music. See them in action at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
5 Cats with Bats!
Nah, you don't have to worry about Mr. Boots being armed with a Louisville Slugger. Though the Sioux City Explorers may need to scratch and crawl their way through some baseball action with the Gary Southshore RailCats. The fur will fly at 7:05 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Field at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Park.
6 Food on the Go!
If you haven't been to this year's Food Truck Fridays, you're seriously missing out. Chow down with some of the area's best mobile grub from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Pearl Street Park, Seventh and Pearl Street.