Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Three Rings of Fun!

To be a kid again who is hyped up acrobats, horrified by clowns and hopped up on cotton candy. That is our memory of the Abe Bekr Shrine, which returns to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Thursday through Sunday, after a two-year, COVID-related hiatus.

2 Book It!

OK, now we're starting to sound like a broken record. The Friends of the Sioux City Library's Book Lovers Book Sale will return following a two-year pandemic layoff. It will run Thursday through April 16 on the upper level of the old Younker's at Southern Hills Mall.

3 Never forget!

Examining the plight of an adult daughter caring for her Alzheimer's-stricken mom, "The Memory Show" stars Cassie Wooley Slater, along with her real-life mom Diana Guhin Wooley, The show will run for seven performance, beginning Thursday through Wednesday at LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

4 Master Thrashers!

In case you're unfamiliar with the term, "thrash metal" is an extreme subgenre of heavy metal. In other words, it's louder and faster. So, be sure to bring your earplug and next of kin paperwork when you see the "Thrash of the Titans" -- with cover bands Locomotive Gun and Hell Vendetta at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

5 'Stick'-y music!

An Omaha-based band specializing in pop and/or rock music from the past 30 years, Joystick will be coming to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. To the best of our knowledge, batteries aren't required.

6 Full court with Foucault!

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault is bluesy, folky, rocky and everything in between. See this eclectic entertainer in concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

