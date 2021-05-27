Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Let's 'Ty' One On!
According to his website, Nebraska-based country singer Tyler Anthony is 1) hell-raisin,' 2) God-fearin' and 3) beer-drinkin'. Given that he'll be performing at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday, he'll probably be doing more 3) than either 1) or 2).
2 Kamm & Go!
Roots reggae group Aaron Kamm & the One Drops will be dropping some cool vibes at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Last time these cats were in town, these blew everyone away! Check 'em out!
3 Good grub, locally-grown!
Foodies at the Weekender tend to give the stink eye to stuff that is nutritious and not deep-fried. But we hear from good authority that the Sioux City Farmers Market, 101 Pearl St., actually have food that is both healthy and good-tasting! What will they think of next? Drop by between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., any Wednesday and Saturday and see if you can this magical foodstuff.
4 Do people laugh at you?
Eh, that happens to us all the time. However, Drake Strong and his stand-up crew at Comedy Open Mic Night, at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., aren't always receptive to our brand of "comedy." Who knows? You might have better luck, funny guy!
5 A different type of 'Trekkie'
Nah, we're not about the USS Enterprise. We're talking the hardy group of hikers who make their way to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for "Trekking Thursday." Trust us, the Nature Center's Dawn Snyder always makes for a hospitable fellow hiker.
6 Go soak you head!
You can tell summer is finally here when the city pools open the season. Check out the Riverside Family Aquatic Center, 1301 Riverside Blvd. on Saturday.