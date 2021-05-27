Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Let's 'Ty' One On!

According to his website, Nebraska-based country singer Tyler Anthony is 1) hell-raisin,' 2) God-fearin' and 3) beer-drinkin'. Given that he'll be performing at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday, he'll probably be doing more 3) than either 1) or 2).

2 Kamm & Go!

Roots reggae group Aaron Kamm & the One Drops will be dropping some cool vibes at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Last time these cats were in town, these blew everyone away! Check 'em out!

3 Good grub, locally-grown!

Foodies at the Weekender tend to give the stink eye to stuff that is nutritious and not deep-fried. But we hear from good authority that the Sioux City Farmers Market, 101 Pearl St., actually have food that is both healthy and good-tasting! What will they think of next? Drop by between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., any Wednesday and Saturday and see if you can this magical foodstuff.

4 Do people laugh at you?