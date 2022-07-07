Sux 6: the Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 'Memba This!
You know you're getting older when music you grew with is considered "retro." See if you can remember any of the tunes from the '80s, '90s and 2000s played by D.J. Eboli during a Summer Throwback at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
2 'Tweed' all about it!
Moorland, Iowa, is a town of about 150 people, including a few of the members of the rock band RetroTWEED. The band will celebrate the release of its fourth CD during an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
3 Jake of all trade!
Jake Stringer hails from the Ozark Mountains and spent most of his 20s playing drums for many A-listers. Striking out on his own, Stringer will play a live set at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4 Whooo do you know!
Owls are nocturnal and make a weird "who" sound and can turn their heads all away around like Linda Blair did in that "Exorcist" movie. Want to know more about owls? Then visit Harlan the Barred Owl at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
5 A is for Amy!
Singer Amy Ellsworth has opened for everybody from Foreigner to Joan Jett to Bret Michaels. Now, the Brandon, S.D., native will bring her "Songs We Love to Sing" show to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park road, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
6 Support local farmers!
Have you been to the Sioux City Farmer's Market this season? Check 'em out at the Tyson Events Center parking lot, 401 Gordon Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, between now and the end of October.