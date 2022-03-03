Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Ready Fetty!

Rapper (and former Siouxland's Choice award recipient) Fetty Fred will host his third annual Birthday Bash-Food Drive, at 7 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. See Fetty, Joey Cool, REV, Mob Scene, MIL MUSIQ and more while helping out a good cause. All profits and canned goods will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

2 Mad for Martina!

Grammy nominee and country superstar Martina McBride will bring her soulful show at 7 p.m. Thursday to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Sioux City. Little-known fact: Martina is also a best-selling cookbook and party planner author.

3 Late night goes prime time!

We don't know if he'll have "Iron Jay" or the Dancing Itos in tow, but comic Jay Leno will bring some late night stand-up comedy fun to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

4 Going to bat for Masterson!

Longtime members of Steve Earle's band The Dukes, multi-instrumentalists Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore will play an emotionally vivid set at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

5 Catching Carter!

Nashville native Deana Carter will bring plenty of "Strawberry Wine" to an 8 p.m. Friday show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. Steeped in country pop, Deana's been influenced by everybody from Willie, Waylon and Dolly!

6 Making history!

Kids will have a chance to see their art become history when the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., selects piece to be used in its Time Capsule project. Art will be made from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. When will you see it again? Around March 2047.

