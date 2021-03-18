Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Hoop dreams!

Ah, the thumping of rubber balls and the sound of squeaking sneakers on a hardwood court. Are these signs you're having an aneurysm? Perhaps, but it also means that the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championships are back in town. They'll be playing at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, now through Tuesday.

2 World on a 'string'

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will present "Symphonic Strings," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Get ready for plenty o' baton action as Maestro Ryan Haskins strikes up the band.

3 Grillet or chill it!

Ben Grillet, your Siouxland's Choice for favorite country performer, will be throwing a release party for his latest EP, "Church or a Bar." Seems like he's made his choice. The party's taking place at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, which is a bar at 1225 Fourth St.

4 Laugh, point, laugh again!