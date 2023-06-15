1 The Doobies blaze a trail!

When it comes to rock and roll, the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald has no peer due to his soulful voice and magnificent head of hair. The Doobie Brothers will be bringing their 50th anniversary -- presumably complete with McDonald's voice and hair -- to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for an 8 p.m. Saturday show.

2 Neat Nate!

From Jerry Lewis to Richard Pryor to Robin Williams, comedians often lead dark, sometimes torturous lives away from the spotlight. On the other hand, comic Nate Bargatze has been dubbed "The Nicest Man in Standup" by The Atlantic. Can a nice guy be yukky? See for yourself. Bargatze will perform a 7 p.m. Thursday show at the Orpheum Theatre.

3 'Wizard of EDM'?

Who knew that the road to the enchanted Emerald City was being soundtracked by DJs playing electronic dance music? Something tells us we're not in Kansas anymore! See Dancefestopia's "Yellow Brick Tour" at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

4 Everything's Jake!

A native of Washington, Iowa (population 7,352), Jake McVey is a country boy with the soul of a rock and roller. See him tear up the stage at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., for a 9 p.m. Saturday show.

5 Oh, the humanity! Oh, the platform shoes!

"Disaster!" is a new stage musical -- playing through June 24th at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St. -- that combines schlocky people-in-peril movie flicks with the occasion disco tune thrown in for good measure. Think of it as "Dance Fever"'s Deney Terrio doing a floor show on the Titanic.

6 Ring-a-ding-ding!

Legendary "Chairman of the Board" will be saluted in "My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra" -- at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday -- as part of the Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center's new outdoor stage show. Will Sinatra's 1974 hit, "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" be part of the 55-song medley? We're keeping our fingers crossed.