Sux 6:The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Take a hike!

OK, maybe that sounded a bit harsh, but the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road will be hosting a Winter Break Day Camp for 3rd - 6th grade kids from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Build your birdhouse, go for a nature walk or, if weather permits, go out for some snowshoeing.

2 Or stay inside!

A better bet may be the Can You Make It! Winter Camp taking place at Launchpad Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., at various times, Monday through Thursday. Kids can make crafts, play games and do TikTok science experiments. More importantly: everybody gets to stay inside!

3 Climb a scary wall!

Wanna unleash your inner Spider-Man? The climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, will be open a few days during Christmas break. Call 712-224-5124 for hours.

4 Slippin' & slidin'

Alright, we admit to be klutzes on ice. But if you glide like an NHL star, be our guests. The IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive, has a humongous ice skating rink in its 38,000-square-foor facilities. Plus they'll be open during the holidays. Call 712-279-4880 for additional info.

5 Celebrate Kwanzaa!

Running Sunday through Jan. 1, Kwanzaa celebrates African-American heritage during this secular week-long holiday. In case you were wondering, Kwanzaa means "first fruit" in Swahili.

6 The holidays are a time for whiners!

Also starting on Sunday (aka the day after Christmas) is National Candy Cane Day, National Thank You Note Day and National Whiner Day. Which holiday will you be observing?

