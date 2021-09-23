Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Art in strange places.

How often do you walk through alleys in downtown Sioux City? If you say never, well, we're probably in agreement. That may change with the third annual Alley Art Festival. From 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, alleys between Fourth and Fifth on Nebraska and Pierce Streets will have area artists creating original mural art in real time.

2 Mocha Masterpieces.

Siouxland's best baristas will be showing mad skills for prizes and bragging rights during a Latte Art Throwdown at 6 p.m. Friday at Hardline Coffee Co., 515 Fourth St.

3 Great Dane.

Sioux City-based country crooner Dane Louis will be in concert at the last Hump Day Happy Hour of the season. The show is taking place at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the outside plaza of the Tyson Events Center 401 Gordon Drive.

4 For the football-slash-art-fan.

The Le Mars Art Center will be hosting a football-related art class from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Wise I Brewing, 15 Second St., N.W., Le Mars. Even if you're not the greatest artist, you can still drink a beer. That's a good thing, right?