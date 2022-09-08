Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Cheesehead!

Wisconsin is the home of cheese, beer beer cheese and Charlie Berens, the Emmy Award-winning comedian, host and creator of the "Manitowoc Minute," a Facebook show that attracts more than 1.9 million followers on a daily basis. Berens' "Midwest Survival Guide Tour" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

2 Corey On!

Wanna have your mind blown? At age 51, Corey Feldman, of "Goonies," "The Lost Boys" and "Stand By Me" fame, can be an AARP member if he so desires. Appearing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday, the surviving member of the "Two Coreys" will perform songs from his new album. Uh-huh, he's a singer nowadays.

3 Freaky and loving it!

Bryce "The Govna" Graves isn't just your typical pretty boy frontman. Nope, he is the ringleader of the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which combines rock and roll with a modern freak show. Where are all of the freaks hanging out? Well, Hellzapoppin will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. You may be able to find freaks at other places as well.

4 Damnation with a dance beat!

Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations are bit rootsy, a bit bluesy plus they have plenty of soul. The band is hitting the stage at Vangarde Arts, 420 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

5 Salute to an older generation!

Father and son duo Jack and Mike Langley will keep things in the family when they perform a musical salute to grandma and grandpa during a "September Songs for Grandparents Day," at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

6 Read All About It!

Have you ever been stuck in a book club when everybody's reading the same stuff? The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., is starting a "Random Reading Club," where members can discuss books, magazine or anything that catches their fancy. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.