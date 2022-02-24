Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Colder than ice!

The toughest, fastest and most extreme motorcyclists will hit the ice at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Wait, what? Nope, those hog-huggers will really be on ice at the World Champions Motorcycle Ice Racing Series. Ice, ice, baby!

2 Be a rebel!

The American Rebel Tour is made up of musicians who are meant to be wild! How do we know? They play country, rock, alternative, originals, whatever. Plus they'll be at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday. See, they're rebels!

3 Raiders who rock!

The definition for a marauder is a raider who roams from place to place, looking to opportunities to plunder. Having said that, Matt Cox & the Marauders will be playing Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Saturday. So, if you go, hide your pirate's booty.

4 Know your barks & twigs!

Can you tell the difference between an oak and an elm tree by just looking at bark? Huh, neither can we! Perhaps, going to a Winter Tree ID class might be beneficial. One will be taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

5 Going to seed(s)!

Think you're artsy? Join artist Jessica Hammond (aka "Brutal Doodles") for the next meeting of Gathering Seeds, an informal get-together for community-minded individuals who meet at Art SUX, 515 Fourth St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6 Beer & 'Za!

What better combo is there than beer and wood-fired pizza? Check out a Pizza & Pours event, featuring Wise ! craft beers and Catalanos Gourmet Pizzas from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 15 Second St. N.E., Le Mars.

