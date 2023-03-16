1 Sounds of squeaky sneakers!

Know the sound of squeaky sneakers on a hardwood court? How about the sound of eleven-ty billion squeaky sneaks? That can only mean the 42nd NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship is running, now through Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

2 Kilts-a-plenty!

What does an Irish man wear underneath his kilt? Eh, we don't even want to know. But at 6 p.m. Friday, you may seeing a different side to Mac Dolan, cofounder of Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade starts at Fourth and Iowa Streets, heading west to Water St. If in doubt, follow the sea of green.

3 Get gassed from a 'Speedwagon!'

The iconic REO Speedwagon, best known for such hits as "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Keep on Loving You," was named after a 1915 speed wagon truck that was designed by Ransom Eli Olds, who later developed the Oldsmobile. What else do we know REO Speedwagon? They're performing a 7:30 p.m. show Friday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

4 Break out them bell-bottoms!

Back in the 1970s, men wore bell-bottomed pants like the sailor kid on the box of Cracker Jacks and permed their hair like the male cast members of "The Brady Bunch." Thought Watergate, "Stagflation" and the oil crisis was bad? 70s fashions were even worse! Supposedly, the music was OK. The 70s cover Pet Rock -- complete with permed hair and bell-bottoms -- will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

5 Country crooning from a Siouxland's Choice winner!

Dane Louis, a perennial winner for Siouxland's Choice for country artist, will bring his "And the Devil Knows Who" tour to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

6 Did you say jam session?

Ever wanted to jam with an Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association Hall of Famer? You may get your chance. Sioux City musician (and longtime Black Oak Arkansas drummer) Johnnie Bolin will be playing an impromptu set at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St.