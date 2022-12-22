Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 A Christmas gift to the community!

For years, Sunnybrook Community Church as been holding its elaborate Christmas service at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Organizers say holding such a presentation outside of a church makes it less intimidating, allowing it to be the gift for the entire community can enjoy. See the pageant at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

2 Caroling for a good cause!

Sing a Christmas carol, enjoy some hot apple cider while hanging out in an alley? Eh, that's fine because it is for a good cause. Vangarde Arts will present "Caroling in the Alley," a benefit for the Warming Shelter at 6 p.m. Sunday in the alley at 416 Pierce St. Bundle up!

3 Meet a Screech!

No, we don't mean Screech, the annoying character that the late Dustin Diamond played on TV's "Saved By the Bell." We mean you'll have an opportunity to meet Lucia, the new educational screech owl at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Lucia would like to make your acquaintance at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

4 Get a move on!

Want to get a head start on working off the weight you put on for the holidays? Yeah, neither do we! However, we might as well mention the Winter Break Camp occurring Monday through Jan 3, 2023 taking place at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 604 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City

5 Going tubular!

The Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rink is back for the winter season. Call the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department (712-279-6126) for details and ticket information.

6 Celebrate Boxing Day for a change!

In case you've ever wondered, Boxing Day -- celebrated in the United Kingdom and other places -- is when the upper classes would give the servants a Dec. 26 day-off with a box of re-gifted items. So, give the working stiffs a break this year!