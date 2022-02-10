Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Eagle-eyed entertainment!

Legendary singer-songwriter and former lead guitarist of the Eagles, Don Felder will be joining the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for concert that rocks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Will it be at the Hotel California? No, it will be at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 Rap It Up!

What do you get a rapper for his birthday? If you're Rev, we're guessing it is an all-star concert. Jay Influential, Brady Raps. Kingkillah 2X, 7$QUAD, James1stgen, Dakotah Faye, Gifo and TJ F1GH will be part of the festivities at 9 p.m. Friday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Greene and blues!

Blues guitarist and singer Alastair Greene will be bringing his style of swampy soul at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Bring your dancing shoes and bring a towel ... because swampy music seems a bit, you know, swampy!

4 Say hi to Eli!

Nashville-based country performer Eli Alger will tear up the stage at 9 p.m. Friday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. Eli will be cracking jokes while singing songs from such artists as Garth Brooks and Luke Combs.

5 Cupid: Confidential

Ever wanted to get the inside scoop on St. Valentine's Day, Cupid and all of that smoopy stuff? Morningside University Professor Emeritus Bruce Forbes, author of "America's Favorite Holidays: A Candid History" will reveal all at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Road.

6 Hearts & hockey?!?

Does your Valentine wear skates padding and have a few teeth missing? If that's the case, you may be dating a Sioux City Musketeer. The Muskies will be taking on the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. Friday and the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

