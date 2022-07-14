 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Trace along the lines!

Want to know about country superstar Trace Adkins? He has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles. Anything else? Oh, that's right, he'll be the first performer at this year's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Battery Park outdoor concert series. See Atkins and opening act Eddie Montgomery at 7 p.m. Friday.

2 Art on the go!

Do you like your art with a side of cardio? Downtown Sioux City's Art Walk will allow you go to as many as five art galleries, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, all within walking distance to one another. Plus each stop will have free food and drink. Well, we'll be there!

3 A Sioux City tradition!

The 58th River-Cade Parade will be coming back to downtown Sioux City, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The route starts at 11th and Pierce, ending at Long Lines Family Rec Center, about a mile away. Lamb Theatre's Russ and Diana Wooley will be the grand marshals.

People are also reading…

4 Wowing the Wiz!

So, do you think you can dance? Dancefestopia will be bringing its Yellow Brick Road Tour to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Saturday. Untapped talent will get the chance to join the dance troupe on the road

5 Hey Taxi!

To be honest, when we hear "Taxi Driver,' we think De Niro as Travis Bickle. Apparently, Taxi Driver is also the name of a six-piece cover band from Omaha. They're coming to DOXX Warehouse Bae, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

6 Ex's and Whoa's!

Elle King may have been a hit at SITP but the Ex's & Oh's girl can't match our Ex's (aka the Sioux City Explorers) when it comes to batting averages. See these (base)ballers in a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, beginning at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive.

  

