Sux 6: The Best Things to Do In Siouxland

1 'Blagg'-ing rights!
When people bandy around terms like "mind-blowing" or "jaw-dropping," it can only mean two things. You're either going to a really crappy dentist or a magician is coming to town. Illusionist Bill Blagg will be at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. And sorry, he won't be performing root canals!
2 Great Dane!
Dane Louis places second to no one! Wait, scratch that. Um, apparently he came in second to Ben Grillet in the Siouxland's Choice Award for Best Country Singer. Still, he's pretty awesome. And Dane will be performing at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.
3 Funky music, freaky instrument!
Is that man playing a tree limb? Nope, Harper and Midwest Kind is a group that incorporates a didgeridoo, a funky-looking wind instrument. When Harper and Midwest Kind do a show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday, audiences won't be saying songs need more cowbell. They'll be saying songs need more didgeridoo. Or maybe not.
4 Melodies that will 'mooo-ve' you!
When we imagine cattle-related songs, the only thing we can think of is the Blues Brothers singing the "Rawhide" TV theme. We imagine Joan Wells and Kris Simon won't be performing "Rawhide" during the 2 p.m. Sunday L&C Interpretive Center's "Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail" livestream concert show (siouxcitylcic.com), but one never knows.
5 Huskers Har-De-Har!
A funny thing happened when three Nebraskans walked into a bar. Is that a set-up to a joke? Nah, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., will be hosting three Lincoln-based stand-up comics for a show at 8 p.m. Friday.
6 Race across the ice ... very slowly!
No one will ever confuse the Zamboni you see at hockey games with, say, a kickass racecar. But it does require a bit of finesse not to drive one into a wall. Learn how to operate a Zamboni during classes taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.