Sux 6: The Best Things to Do In Siouxland

1 'Blagg'-ing rights!

When people bandy around terms like "mind-blowing" or "jaw-dropping," it can only mean two things. You're either going to a really crappy dentist or a magician is coming to town. Illusionist Bill Blagg will be at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday. And sorry, he won't be performing root canals!

2 Great Dane!

Dane Louis places second to no one! Wait, scratch that. Um, apparently he came in second to Ben Grillet in the Siouxland's Choice Award for Best Country Singer. Still, he's pretty awesome. And Dane will be performing at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

3 Funky music, freaky instrument!

Is that man playing a tree limb? Nope, Harper and Midwest Kind is a group that incorporates a didgeridoo, a funky-looking wind instrument. When Harper and Midwest Kind do a show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Friday, audiences won't be saying songs need more cowbell. They'll be saying songs need more didgeridoo. Or maybe not.

4 Melodies that will 'mooo-ve' you!