1 Brawlin' with the Bandits!

Are you experiencing some post-Super Bowl football withdrawals? Yeah, we feel your pain. So do the Sioux City Bandits. Sioux City's indoor football league team will take on the Rapid City Marshalls at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. We can't promise any scintillating color commentary from Tony Romo but you not be seeing any of his annoying Subway commercials either.

2 What rhymes with 'hot flashes'?

We've never seen "Menopause: The Musical." Yet we've been assured it is very clever and lots of fun. Um, we may pass on this one. Although you can see it at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3 Music by Mapquest!

Confession time: we can't find directions without the aid of a map. Though we suspect members of the classic rock band Head East are expert travelers. They'll be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. We'll be there ... if we can find the place.

4 Ready Fetty!

Former Siouxland's Choice winning rapper Fetty Fred (aka Fred Jacobsen) will be celebrating his 33rd birthday with 1) an all-star concert; 2) the release of his "Misconceptions" album; and, hopefully, 3) cake. Come to the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Saturday for a piece of cake. Plus a performance from Fetty Fred, of course.

5 In the 'Nick' of time!

Kansas City-based musician Nick Schnebelen is considered one of the top blues rock musicians working today. See this man work his axe at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

6 Exploration of baked goods!

When you think of Lewis & Clark, you're probably not thinking of baked goods. But experts say the boys from the Corps of Discovery may have had a sweet tooth. Kids can learn how to make a berry tart -- a fave of L&C's -- at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.