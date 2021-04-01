 Skip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things To Do In Siouxland
1 Ready for Randall!

Fayetteville, Arkansas' favorite son Randall Shreve will be back at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. Is he gonna bring a band? No need, he is a one-man band!

2 Parry with Tyler!

Honky tonk man Tyler Richton & The High Bank Boys will be boot-scooting their way in your hearts with a 9 p.m. Friday show at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

3 Geocaching for Easter eggs!

Beat that sneaky Easter bunny at his own game by going geocaching for eggs -- and other treasures -- at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Take that, Mr. Flopsy!

4 Pretty in pastels!

Siouxland artist Robin Vaughan will be showcasing her favorite pastel and acrylic painting at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Exhibit, beginning Tuesday, at 900 Larsen Park Road.

5 Skinny dipping?

Hydro dipping is transferring cool images into 3D objects. Ashley and her crafty crew will show you how it is done during a class being held at Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave., at noon Saturday. 

6 Holy moly, goalie!

The Sioux City Musketeers will be giving their rival Lincoln Stars an icy welcome, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. 

