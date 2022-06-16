Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Pig out!

Come and taste-test some of the area's most mouth-watering barbeque at Camp High Hope's RibFest, taking place noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park. More than 25 teams will be bringing their BBQ A-Game. Soo-eet, huh?

2 A different type of 'hog!'

Vroom-vroom! Firehouse and DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., will host their annual Bikers Weekend. There's no cover to see the band Grunge Pop at 8 p.m. Friday or Judd Hoos at 8 p.m. next night. Just bring your hog instead.

3 Live from downtown!

Downtown Live's summer lineup of live concerts begins its season with Americana group Turn Turn Turn. Check 'em out at 7 p.m. Friday in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

4 Brother Act!

Nashville-based country singer-songwriters Jon and Brandon Hutcheson will be releasing their third single "Sip Happen" on June 30. Get a sneak preview when the brother act comes to Beer Can Alley at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

5 Make us quiver!

Ever wanted to be in touch with your inner Robin Hood? Well, if you're 60 or older, you're invited to learn how to use state-of-the-art bows and arrows. The class starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.

6 Ice cream & beer?

OK, we're not being judgmental but if you're in Le Mars at 10 a.m. Saturday for Ice Cream Days Parade, check out Wise I Brewing Co., 15 Second St. N.E., which is right off of the parade route. Get a root beer float for the kids and an adult beverage for yourself.

