Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Au naturel.
Two things that Weekender readers excel at are 1) drinking beer and 2) buying things. Combine both talents at Nature Calls, a Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center fundraiser and auction, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
2 Yeah, that's the ticket.
You may know him as SNL's "Master Thespian" and "Pathological Liar," but we'll always remember Jon Lovitz as being the voice of Artie Zipp, Marge's high school prom date from "The Simpsons." See Lovitz in non-animated form at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
3 Breezy conditions.
What do you get when you have a dozen artists, 15 musical acts and two stages? Well, that would be Four Winds Music + Art Fest that will be breezing into the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Who's on the bill? Ghostcat and DAD, among others.
4 Sunshine Stater.
When we hear somebody is "swampy" and "funky," we think somebody needs a shower ASAP! If such adjectives are applied to Florida native Selwyn Birchwood, we know we're in for a powerhouse show. The critically-acclaimed blues guitarist will be in the "Groovy Little Room" at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Thursday.
5 Show tunes, sho' nuff!
"Play It Forward" duo Brian Mathers and Julie Hlas will combine biting commentary, wicked satire and show tunes, all in a fun afternoon of entertainment. See them at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
6 Watch the fur fly.
Do Fido and Mr. Whiskers proud by participating in the Siouxland Humane Society's 19th annual Pets on Parade 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Park.