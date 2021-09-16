Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Au naturel.

Two things that Weekender readers excel at are 1) drinking beer and 2) buying things. Combine both talents at Nature Calls, a Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center fundraiser and auction, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

2 Yeah, that's the ticket.

You may know him as SNL's "Master Thespian" and "Pathological Liar," but we'll always remember Jon Lovitz as being the voice of Artie Zipp, Marge's high school prom date from "The Simpsons." See Lovitz in non-animated form at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

3 Breezy conditions.

What do you get when you have a dozen artists, 15 musical acts and two stages? Well, that would be Four Winds Music + Art Fest that will be breezing into the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Who's on the bill? Ghostcat and DAD, among others.

4 Sunshine Stater.