Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Real-life 'Hot Wheels'

Remember all of those dinky Hot Wheels monster trucks you always lost when you were a kid? Well, nobody will misplace the ginormous, full-sized Hot Wheels that are coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Saturday and Sunday. Plus your mom won't yell at you after she stepped on one with her bare feet!

2 Honky tonk man!

Texas-based honky tonker Dale Watson cites legends like Waylon and Willie as musical inspirations. See if you like his self-described "Ameri-politan" style of country when he performs at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Great Scott!

Country Music Association award winner Dylan Scott ("My Girl," "Makin' This Boy Go Crazy") will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 11 Third St. Here's a fun fact. Scott released a seven song EP of famous covers by the late Keith Whitley.

4 Dirty & loving it

The Minnesota-based Red Dirt Road say they "occupy the intersection between rock and country." Apparently, that intersection meets up at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at a 9:30 p.m Saturday concert.

5 A Langley for all seasons

Father-and-son duo Jack and Mike Langley will perform a "Celebration of Spring" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. Both of the Langleys are Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers. They are also among the Encounter Center's most popular acts.

6 Art & mimosas

Ashley Prince's Pickled Palette, 4014 Morningside Ave., lives up to its name. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, moms will be able to paint and mingle. More significantly, mimosas will be on the house!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.