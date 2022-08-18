Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Headbanger's ball!

Alright, we've always enjoyed the names of metal bands more than the music. Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will host the Midwest Metal Massacre, featuring Shotgun Facelift, Snackifice and What A Disaster, among other guests.

2 Bait & blues!

Blues singer Catfish Keith (aka Keith Daniel Kozacik) got his nickname after friends saw him swimming with the fishes while living in the Caribbean. The critically acclaimed musician will be coming to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Thursday.

3 The Black Bloods are back!

Perennial Siouxland's Choice winners Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods will bring their classic country sound to Jolly's, 1100 Larsen Park Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

4 Celebrating a fallen explorer!

A reenactment of Sgt. Charles Floyd's burial will highlight an entire weekend dedicated to the only person to perish during Lewis & Clark's Corps of Discovery. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be the site. Find more info at siouxcitylcic.com.

5 Soo-eet sounds!

The Pork Tornadoes will be blowing into Arnolds Park Amusement Park for a concert of eclectic covers. Known for covering everybody from the Killers. Coolio and Katy Perry in a single show, this porcine bunch will start their concert ay 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

6 X's mark the spot!

Will the Sioux City Explorers get a sudden craving for poutine and maple leaves? Heck no! That doesn't mean they'll be taking the three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes lightly. See them in action at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Lien Drive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.