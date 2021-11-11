Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Character witnesses

Now this is very cool! The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will be hosting Siouxland Character Jam, a fundraiser to benefit local chapters of Boy Scouts of America. See performances from Emily Johnson & Friends, AM Radio and Maddie Layne from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

2 Drink beer, play games!

Wanna spend some quality time with grandma? The pubmasters at Wise I Brewing Company, 15 Second St. N.E., Le Mars, will be hosting their first-ever Bingo & Brews Tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

3 Musical mash-up!

We love "Les Miserable," "Hairspray" and "Sister Act" just as much as any other theater nerd. But why can't we hear songs from each show -- and many more -- all at the same time. Well, the New Stage Players have hit upon the perfect solution with "Musical Theatre International's All Together Now," being performed Friday through Monday at 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.

4 Home(stead) for the holidays!

Go back in time for an old-fashioned Christmas at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, kids can make crafts in a country schoolhouse and parents can listen to carols in the visitor center. Plus we imagine naturalist Jodi Moats will gather up a critter or two for some seasonal show and tell.

5 Beauty of botanicals

The Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will be hosting an opening reception for Des Moines-based photographer Molly Wood from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Wood's work showcases the duality of botanicals. Simply put, they are pretty as well as lethal. So, look but don't touch!

6 Pick up sticks!

Yeah, your friends at the Weekender have a monkey on our backs called Pocky. We're addicted to the chocolate-covered sticks of goodness that come from Japan. In case you were wondering, Thursday -- or 11/11 or 1-1-1-1 -- is International Pocky Day. Celebrate wisely.

