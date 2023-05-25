Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

1 Celebrating culture

Siouxland's Asian culture will be celebrated with food, music and games at the 11th annual Siouxland Asian Festival, taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Yummi Blox, 700 W. Seventh St. Organizer Peggy La said food from nine different food vendors will be available at this popular event.

2 Erik the Eclectic!

A brilliant blend of Americana, folk and good ol' rock and roll, Erik Koskinen will be kicking it on the stage of Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.

3 Bargain books

Who couldn't use a good beach read this summer? The South Sioux City Public Library will certainly have some primo page turners at its Book Sale at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2121 Dakota Ave.

4 The other white meat

We've never understood why the Pork Tornadoes settled on that name for their band. But this group which defies genre will be at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. for a 7 p.m. Saturday show.

5 Country with a Midwest twist

Ben Grillet --a perennial Siouxland's Choice country music fave -- is playing a 9 p.m. Thursday show at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. This veteran singer-songwriter never disappoints in a can't miss show.

6 True meaning of Memorial Day

For many, Memorial Day is simply a day off from work. Historian Russ Gifford will present the real story behind the holiday in "Memories, Memorials & Decoration Day: How Memorial Day Began," a 2 p.m. Sunday program at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.