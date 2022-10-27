 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Sunflower Sounds!

Yes we had to look it up but Kansas is, officially, "The Sunflower State." Kansas, the band, however, does not have such a catchy nickname. Instead, they have musical hits like "Dust in the Wind" and "Fight Fire with Fire." They will also play a 7 p.m. Friday concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 Headbanging for half a century!

Can you believe Judas Priest has been making music for more than 50 years? That is a lot of headbanging! See these heavy metal Brits at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

3 Drink beer for playground equipment!

Jefferson Beer Supply will host the second annual Jefferweentown from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Jefferson, S.D., which will help purchase and install new playground equipment in the town's Tower Park. What's fun to drink? A new pumpkin ale called MadCat Pumpkinslapper. What's fun to listen to? A free metal show from 7 to 10 p.m.

4 Calamitous comics!

What can be better than free Halloween-themed comic books? How about a comic book autographed by famed Marvel 'toonist Adam Gorham ("Godzilla Rivals)? That's just part of the fun activities going on at ACME Comics & Collectible' "Trick or Read" event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 1622 Pierce St. store.

5 Brews of a non-witchy variety!

The second annual 712 Brew Fest, taking place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, will give hop-heads a chance to sample from more than 100 different local, regional or national craft beers. 

6 Honor to be nominated?

Well, you have until Nov. 10 to nominate your favorite business or individual for a Siouxland's Choice Award. Voting will take place from Dec. 6 - 22. Make sure your voice is heard, people!

