Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Looking for Cover!

Gotta love truth in advertising. What sort of music does Above The Covers play? Cover songs, of course. See them at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.

2 Mike at the Mic!

Considered one of the Midwest's fastest-rising country rockers, Michael Moncada will bring his Whiskey High Band for an intoxicating set that begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

3 Get crocked with clay!

Art class is made more fun when drinking is involved. That is the idea behind a special event at the Le Mars Art Center, 200 Central Ave. SE, where beer aficionados will be able to make clay beer mugs. Hey, the gents from the nearby Wise I Brewery will also be around with free samples, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday! What a coincidence!

4 Family business