Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Looking for Cover!
Gotta love truth in advertising. What sort of music does Above The Covers play? Cover songs, of course. See them at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday.
2 Mike at the Mic!
Considered one of the Midwest's fastest-rising country rockers, Michael Moncada will bring his Whiskey High Band for an intoxicating set that begins at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.
3 Get crocked with clay!
Art class is made more fun when drinking is involved. That is the idea behind a special event at the Le Mars Art Center, 200 Central Ave. SE, where beer aficionados will be able to make clay beer mugs. Hey, the gents from the nearby Wise I Brewery will also be around with free samples, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday! What a coincidence!
4 Family business
You probably already know that Jack and Mike Langley are a father and son duo. But did you know that the two of them are both in the Iowa Rock 'N Roll Association's Hall of Fame? Did you also know that the Langleys have a Zoom concert coming up on Tuesday for Western Iowa Tech Community College's Lifelong Learning members? Contact Mara Hall (mara.hall@witcc.edu) for an invite.
5 Feeling the Fever!
Shawn, Angela and their Ultra Violet Fever bandmates will always be more mellow and down-to-earth than humanly possible. Discover their secrets at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
6 (Keel)boat launching!
Is it traditional to break a bottle of champagne at a boat launch? Right or wrong, we'll be bringing some bubbly to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, when the facility's new permanent exhibit commemorating the Corps of Discovery's Keel Boat is unveiled at noon Saturday. Will we also be dressed as either Lewis or Clark? Of course, that is how we dress every weekend.