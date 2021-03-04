Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Home, Sweet, Home Show!
If you thought the first Siouxland Home Show occurred when dinosaurs still roamed the earth, you'd be close! The 64th annual Siouxland Home Show will be taking place, Thursday through Sunday, at a brand spanking new location. Check 'em out at the Siouxland Expo Center, at 550 S. Lafayette. It's a few blocks west of Home Depot. Don't feel bad, we got lost too!
2 Fetty, Set, Go!
Fetty Fred (AKA your Siouxland's Choice for fave hip-hop artist) will be performing "Fetty Fred Live 2021" at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 4th St. Go, Feddy, go!
3 Art of the mashed-up variety!
What's the dealio with music set to art? Find out during an Art/Music/Mashup, featuring musicians Spencer Aspleaf, Dave Hansen, Hilly Hook and the Electric Psychedelic Robot as well as artists Brutal Doodles and Kitty Kitty Bang Bang, who will be painting live during the show. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4 Egg-cellent, truly egg-cellent!
Your Weekender friends prefer our Easter eggs to come in a foil wrapper, courtesy of Cadbury's. But if you're a DIYer, check out Ashley Prince and her well-potted crew at Pickled Palette. They'll be teaching the crafty inclined how to hydro-dip Easter eggs, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at 4014 Morningside Ave.
5 Paint. Sip. Grow!
Alright, spring must be the time for 1) art and 2) drinking. The Le Mars Art Center is teaming up with Wise I Brewing Company for a Paint. Sip. Grow class, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 15 2nd St., N.E. in Le Mars. Yup, they say they'll be teaching folks how to glaze a planter. Is this just an excuse to drink beer? Are we getting punk'd?
6 Quick on the Draw!
Political cartoon patrons have until March 14 to see "Lines with Power and Purpose" -- an exhibit featuring 51 vintage editorial cartoons, including some by Pulitzer Prize winner (and Sioux City native) J.N. "Ding" Darling. We'd draw you a map but it might be easier for you to go to the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., instead.