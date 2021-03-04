Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Home, Sweet, Home Show!

If you thought the first Siouxland Home Show occurred when dinosaurs still roamed the earth, you'd be close! The 64th annual Siouxland Home Show will be taking place, Thursday through Sunday, at a brand spanking new location. Check 'em out at the Siouxland Expo Center, at 550 S. Lafayette. It's a few blocks west of Home Depot. Don't feel bad, we got lost too!

2 Fetty, Set, Go!

Fetty Fred (AKA your Siouxland's Choice for fave hip-hop artist) will be performing "Fetty Fred Live 2021" at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 4th St. Go, Feddy, go!

3 Art of the mashed-up variety!

What's the dealio with music set to art? Find out during an Art/Music/Mashup, featuring musicians Spencer Aspleaf, Dave Hansen, Hilly Hook and the Electric Psychedelic Robot as well as artists Brutal Doodles and Kitty Kitty Bang Bang, who will be painting live during the show. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Egg-cellent, truly egg-cellent!