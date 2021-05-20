Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Man vs. Bull!
Called "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports," bull riding pits man against an 1,800-pound bucking, snorting opponent. See the best two-legged and four-legged athletes when Professional Bull Riders (PBR) bring their Velocity Tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
2 Cakes & Kegs!
Help Mitch and his crew at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., celebrate their fourth anniversary with free eats and Brioux City beer between 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Stick around and the Kris Lager Band play in the beer garden at 9 p.m.
3 Crimson & Country!
As a genre, red dirt country has elements of Americana and alt-country. Despite that, when we hear the name, it makes us want to wipe our shoes before coming inside. Which isn't a bad idea when going to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., where Red Dirt Road will be playing at 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.
4 Nine artists, powerful works!
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will be hosting its first in-person opening ceremony in more than a year. The nine artists chosen for the regional juried Sioux City Art Center Selects exhibit were handpicked by director Todd Behrens and curator Mary Anne Redding based on art which to speak to current events.
5 Band of bad spellers?
RCXX Band will be playing 8 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday night at the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St. In case you were wondering, RCXX is pronounced ROCKS. Huh, we're just not seeing it.
6 Watch out for those Milkmen?!?
All right, we're used to sports teams having names like Bulls, Bears and Panthers. Having said that, the Sioux City Explorers will be taking on the Milwaukee Milkmen for a three-game series, beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Lewis & Clark Park. Hope the X's aren't lactose intolerant.