Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Man vs. Bull!

Called "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports," bull riding pits man against an 1,800-pound bucking, snorting opponent. See the best two-legged and four-legged athletes when Professional Bull Riders (PBR) bring their Velocity Tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday.

2 Cakes & Kegs!

Help Mitch and his crew at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., celebrate their fourth anniversary with free eats and Brioux City beer between 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Stick around and the Kris Lager Band play in the beer garden at 9 p.m.

3 Crimson & Country!

As a genre, red dirt country has elements of Americana and alt-country. Despite that, when we hear the name, it makes us want to wipe our shoes before coming inside. Which isn't a bad idea when going to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., where Red Dirt Road will be playing at 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.

4 Nine artists, powerful works!