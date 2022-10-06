Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Fall fest, Farmer's Market-style!

Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.

2 High-flying weekend at the climbing wall!

One wouldn't naturally assume that drinking and climbing walls would go hand-in-hand. But Oktoberfest beer will be served at Climb Long Lines, 401 Gordon Drive, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Will there also be a Climb Long Lines beer yoga class at 2 p.m. Saturday? Of course, stay limber.

3 Ew, bugs!

Welcome cooler weather while visiting some some four, six or more-legged creatures from the bug world. Iowa State University's Insect Zoo is coming to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

4 Watch out for skyward gourds!

Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, is bringing back its popular Cone-Acopia Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. In addition to hayrack rides and fall tubing, they promise there will be pumpkin catapulting. Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's a pumpkin!'

5 Spooky stuff spotted in downtown Sioux City!

Nightmare on Fourth Street and the Fear Factory are back to ruin your Halloween at 6:30 p.m. to midnight at 1229 Fourth Street. Two haunted house in one location? Why that it is both spooky and ooky!

6 Blow, man, blow!

Even though Peter Harper may look like he's being attacked by some exotic creature, the acclaimed musician will be safe when he plays a show an 8 p.m. Saturday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. And that thing attacking Harper? It's actually a musical instrument called a didgeridoo and, yes, it is creepy looking.